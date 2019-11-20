33+deposits+placed+for+the+presidential+election+forfeited+

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 9:24

The Elections Commission has decided to forfeit the deposits of 33 candidates who contested at the recently concluded Presidential Election.

An independent candidate in a presidential election was required to make a deposit of LKR 50,000 and a representative from an accepted political party was to place a deposit of LKR 75,000.

The Commission has also decided to confiscate the deposit of six persons who had not placed their nomination papers for the Presidential Election after making the deposit.

Meanwhile, the names of the three councillors for the Elpitiya Pradheshiya Shabawa nominated under the proportionate system from the United Peoples Freedom Alliance have not yet been sent to the Assistant Commissioner of Elections of the Galle District. This has caused difficulty in the assembly.

The assembly can meet only after the relevant names are published in the gazette. The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha elections were held on October 11 and 29 members were elected.

The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna won all the 17 electorates, and according to the proportional representative system the United National Party received 7 seats, United Peoples Freedom Alliance 3 seats and the JVP received 2 seats.

The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman or the Deputy Chairman has not yet been appointed due to this issue.

When the Secretary of the United People's Freedom Alliance MP Mahinda Amaraweera was contacted, he said that the delay had arisen due to a dispute with the female councillors. The Secretary also stated that measures will be taken to resolve this matter and send the names to the Galle District Assistant Election Commissioner's office.