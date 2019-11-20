President+Gotabhaya+to+visit+the+Sri+Dalada+Maligawa+in+Kandy+today

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 7:52

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is to obtain blessings by visiting the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy today.

The President will also call on the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Sumangala Thera and will later visit the Asgiri Temple to call on the Chief Prelate Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanarathana Thera.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa will also call on the Chief Prelate of the Ramanya Maha Nikaya Most Venerable Napane Pemasiri Thera and Chief Incumbent of Getambe Raajo-Pavanaa-Raamaya Venerable Kepptiyagoda Siriwimala Thera.