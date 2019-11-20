Woman+arrested+for+murdering+three-year-old+girl

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 9:45

Police have arrested a 24-year-old married woman for murdering a 3-year-old girl in the Middellawa area in Galnewa. The woman who lived near the house of the deceased girl had left her husband and lived with her mother and father.

It is reported that the child was brought to the suspects house yesterday where the child was murdered and dumped in a well in the garden.

The Child’s mother and father were not present at the time when the she had been brought home.

The suspect did not have children and the police suspect that the murder would have been caused due to jealousy.

In addition, police suspect that she was suffering from a mental disorder.

The child was murdered by her mother's cousin sister. When the child’s mother’s sister has inquired about the girl from the suspect since the child was not at home. The suspect has said that there was no child and there had been an argument between the two. The child’s mother's sister had informed the Galnewa Police about the incident and the body of the missing girl was found in a well after the police arrived. The father of the deceased child is a teacher in the area and her mother works as a clerk in a government institution.