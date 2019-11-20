President Gotabhaya to visit India on the 29th, upon accepting Modi’s invitation

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 7:52

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on an invitation extended by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit India on the 29th of this month.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar who arrived in Colombo for a short visit met with President Rajapaksa yesterday to convey Prime Minister Modi's message.

The Indian Minister on Twitter said he conveyed Prime Minister Modi's message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity & security expressing confidence that India - Sri Lanka relations would reach greater heights under the leadership of the new President.