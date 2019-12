Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 10:52

Three suspects have been arrested for transporting heroin during a raid conducted by the STF in Eviriyawatte area in Maeliya, Ja-Ela.



The police state that the suspects were apprehended last night when a three wheel was stopped for a random search.



The police have seized 6.180 grams of heroin from the suspects possession.



The three-wheeler used by the suspects was also taken into custody. The arrested suspects are aged 21 and 26, residents of Jaela.