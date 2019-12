Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 10:53

A man has been arrested in the Vavuniya town with approximately 3kg of Kerala Cannabis (Ganja).



The 23-year-old suspect, a resident of Thirappane, Anuradhapura, was arrested following a raid conducted by the Vavuniya Police.



The suspect is to be produced to the Vavuniya Magistrate's Court today.