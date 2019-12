Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 10:54

A man has been arrested for possessing a locally manufactured firearm in the Thawaddappan area on the old Kandy Road in Mankulam.



The suspect is a 30-year-old resident of the Karapattamurippu - Mankulam.



The suspect is due to be produced before the Mullaitivu Magistrate's Court today.