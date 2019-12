Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 11:39

Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne assumed duties this morning.



Our correspondent stated that he assumed work at the auspicious time of 8.15 am. He was in the forefront as a general in the completion of the final stages of the war. Maj. Gen. Kamal Gunaratne was the Commanding Officer of the 53rd Brigade and has also served as the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner in Brazil.