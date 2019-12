Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 13:02

Former President and chairman of reconciliation bureau, Chandrika resigns

Former president and current Chairman of the National Harmony and Reconciliation Bureau Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga has resigned from her post.

The bureau was set up on her concept in 2015.

Several projects were implemented in the North, East, North Central and Moneragala districts under the National Harmony and Reconciliation Bureau.