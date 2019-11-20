20+houses+damaged+due+to+strong+winds+in+Baddegama

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 13:05

The Department of Meteorology stated that there will be mist in the morning throughout the island until December.



The Hiru correspondents stated that there was a heavy mist this morning in Colombo and several other parts of the country.



Meanwhile, the department predicts heavy showers in Sabaragamuwa and Western Provinces and in some parts of the districts of Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Jaffna, Galle and Matara.



The Department stated that the Northern and Eastern Provinces will experience a slight increase in rain in the coming days.



Meanwhile, more than 20 houses have been damaged by the strong winds that occurred in Baddegama, Galle last evening.