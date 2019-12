Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 13:08

Select committee meeting to be held tomorrow regarding Parliamentary affairs

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has called for a parliament affairs - parliament select committee constituting of party leaders, tomorrow.

The Parliament communications Department of the Parliament announced that the meeting will be held at 11 am under the patronage of the Speaker.

The future proceedings of the Parliament following the election of the new President will be discussed at this meeting.