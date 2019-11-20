A+special+statement+from+UNP+general+secretary+Akila

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 14:03

UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam has issued a special statement.

This is stating that they are deeply concerned about the views expressed by Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara regarding the election campaign of Sajith Premadasa who contested the presidential election from the New Democratic Front.

Deputy Minister Nalin Bandara participating in a meeting he explained the reason for the defeat of Sajith Premadasa, the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Front.

This is the special statement issued by UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam