Water+cut+in+several+areas+in+Gampaha

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 14:31

Water supply to several areas have been restricted until 9 pm in the night today since there has been a sudden power outage at the Biyagama Water Treatment Plant has been suspended due to a power outage.

The water cut has been imposed in Peliyagoda, Wattala - Mabola, Ja-Ela, Katunayake - Seeduwa Urban Council areas and Kelaniya, Biyagama, Mahara, Dompe and Ja-Ela Pradeshiya Sabha areas. The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that the water supply has been restricted to Ganemulla, Rathupaswala, Ihala Yagoda, Pahala Yagoda, Ambaraloowa and Weliweriya in the Gampaha Pradeshiya Sabha area.