Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 14:39

Parliamentarian Shantha Abeysekara remanded until January 17

Puttalam District UNP Parliamentarian Shantha Abeysekera who was arrested on charges of violating bail conditions has been remanded until January 17.



The case pertaining to the police taking into custody a firearm from the MP's residence in 2004 was taken up before Chilaw High Court Judge Yvonne Fernando today.



The police had earlier reported to the court that the MP had twice violated the bail conditions stipulated when he was granted bail requiring him to appear at the Chilaw police station every Sunday.