A+man+who+behaves+in+contempt+of+court+sentenced+to+rigorous+imprisonment

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 15:33

Galle Chief Magistrate Harshana Kekunawella today sentenced a person to a fine of Rs 1500 and a one-year rigorous imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct while a case was being heard.



The suspect was a resident of the Rathgama area and the judge ordered a suspended sentence of 10 years.

The defendant's lawyer has been cross-examining the witness when a case filed by the Rathgama Police on a complaint lodged by his daughter was being heard.



The man who was sitting in the courthouse at the time of the incident, approached the lawyer and started a heated argument and therefore the police arrested and charged him for the obstruction and for contempt of court.