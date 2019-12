Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 15:56

RANIL RESIGNS FROM PRIME MINISTERIAL POST

13,540

Views

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe announced that he resigned from his post and the decision will officially be informed to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa tomorrow.



Earlier, UNF coalition MPs and ministers met Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees today.



Meanwhile, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has convened a meeting of the Select Committee of parliament at 11 am tomorrow.