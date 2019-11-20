Army+rescues+woman+from+Kilinochchi+after+falling+into+40+feet+deep+well

Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 17:25

A group of soldiers from the Kilinochchi Security Forces Headquarters rescued a woman who fell into an unprotected well in the Thottiadi area in Mullaitivu.



A group of soldiers from the 6th Lion Regiment of the 572 Brigade of the 57th Division rescued the woman yesterday afternoon.



The Hiru regional correspondent stated that the unprotected well that she fell into was around 40 feet deep.



The soldiers who acted promptly on information by the residents, rescued the woman and hospitalised her immediately.