Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 17:32

The budget of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha approved

The budget of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha for next year has been approved.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has the governing power in the council that consists of forty-two Councillors.



26 members representing SLPP voted in favor of the budget.



The United National Party (UNP) abstained from voting and the JVP voted against the budget.