Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 17:53

Ranil Wickremesinghe makes a special statement to the media after he left the post of Prime Minister

18,800

Views

In a special statement, he said that despite having a majority in Parliament, he accepted the mandate given to Gotabhaya Rajapaksa by the people and will move away for the President to form a government as required.



During his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Wickremesinghe said that he received insults and praise. Good and bad remarks, in closing he thanked everyone that spoke well of him and not, those who insulted him and those who praised him.



