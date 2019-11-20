Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 19:03

CHIEF PRELATES REQUEST THE PRESIDENT TO SALVAGE THE COUNTRY FROM CALAMITY

According to the customary practice of a newly elected president, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa paid homage to the Temple of the Sacred Tooth Relic in Kandy this morning.



He was received by the Maligawa Chief Custodian Pradeep Nilanga Dela Bandara and his deputies at the entrance of the Temple.



Later, President Rajapaksa engaged in a casual conversation with the people gathered there to wish him.



President Rajapaksa arrived at the Malwathu Temple thereafter.



Thereafter, President Rajapaksa paid a courtesy call on the chief prelate of Asgiri Chapter the Most Venerable Warakagoda Sri Gnanananda Thera and received his blessings.



Then the president paid a courtesy call on the chief prelate of the Ramanngya Nikaya the most venerable Napane Pemasiri Thera at the Menikhinna Sri Vidyasagara Pirivena.



