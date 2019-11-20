Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 19:07

UNP IS HAVING TROUBLE OVER ELECTION CAMPAIGN FUNDS

1,872

Views

UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam says that the election campaign office of Sajith Premadasa on Vauxhall Street should be contacted if anyone has an issue over the use of funds.



He has issued a communiqué with regard to the statement made by MP Nalin Bandara yesterday.



MP Nalin Bandara said that the use of funds received for the Premadasa election campaign is doubtful.



UNP General Secretary Kariyawasam said that Tissa Attanayake was in charge of Sajith Premadasa’s election campaign and any doubt about the funds should be referred to UNP former General Secretary and the individual in charge of the funds, Tissa Attanayake.



He also said that maximum support was provided and all the functions task on party headquarters Sirikotha were carried out successfully.