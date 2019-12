Wednesday, 20 November 2019 - 19:27

Mahinda Rajapaksha will be sworn in as the Prime Minister Tommarow

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapakshe, will be sworn in as the Prime Minister at 1pm tomorrow, according to the media secretary the opposition leader, Rohan Weliwita,



He will assume duties at the Prime Minister’s office at 3pm tomorrow.