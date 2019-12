Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 9:33

Heavy rains in most parts of the country this afternoon

The Department of Meteorology states that showers in the Northern and Eastern provinces are expected to increase tonight.

The department said that showers could be expected in the other provinces after 2 pm. Heavy showers around 75 – 100mm can be expected in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces, as well as some areas in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

The wind speed could increase up to 70-80 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanthurai to Pottuvil via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.