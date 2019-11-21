Mahinda+Rajapaksa+to+be+sworn+in+as+Prime+Minister+today

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 7:38

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa will take oaths as the new Prime Minister today.

Opposition Leader’s media secretary Rohan Weliwita said that the swearing in is scheduled to be held this afternoon at the presidential secretariat.

The new prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is due to assume duties at 3 PM at the prime minister’s office.

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has held the country’s prime minister post and the president’s post twice.

Meanwhile sources revealed that new governors were most likely to be appointed today itself.

The presidential secretariat had yesterday informed all governors to resign from their posts.