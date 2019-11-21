Be conscious about the country’s security; Defense Secretary informs Acting IGP

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 7:41

Defence Secretary retired Major General Kamal Gunarathna has written to the Acting IGP to be more conscious regarding the country’s security during the next few days.

Issuing a communiqué he said that the public should not have any unnecessary fear that any issues could crop up following changes in the political arena.

The Defence Ministry’s Media Centre said that accordingly instructions have been given to all Senior DIG’s, SSP’s, SP’s, ASP’s and OIC’s that they would be responsible for upholding security in their respective regions.

The statement further said that a peaceful environment will be created for everyone irrespective of race while action will be taken against anyone who attempts to disrupt peace.