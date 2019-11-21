Buddha+Sasana+Task+Force+commends+President+

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 9:31

The Buddha sasana Task Force states that they appreciate President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa swearing in the Presidency at the historic Ruwanweli Maha Seya sacred site.



In an announcement, the board said that taking steps for the placement of the state symbol instead of the president's image in all state institutions was a commendable precedent.

The statement issued by the Buddha Sasana Task Force, said that they seek the blessings of the triple gem for the President who has a correct vision, is proud of the country and loves the country.

The announcement was made with the signature the Chairman of the Task Force Ven. Diviyagaha Yassasi Thero and its co-secretaries Ven. Thirukunamale Ananada Thero and Ven Professor Agalakada Sirisumana Thero.