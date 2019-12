Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 9:34

The dead body of a person with injuries has been found in a house in Walahena, Sapugaskanda.

Police said the man, a resident of Heiyanthuduwa, had lived with his wife and children on rent in this house. His wife had left the house five months ago due to a family dispute.

The deceased has been identified as a 37-year-old. Sapugaskanda police are conducting an investigation into the incident.