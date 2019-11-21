6+new+governors+sworn+in+before+the+President

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 9:56

6 new governors took oaths before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning.

DoctorSeetha Arambepola took oaths as the governor of the western province while Dr. Willy Gamage was sworn in as the governor of the southern province.

A.J.M Muzammil was sworn in as the governor of the north western province while Tikiri Kobbekaduwa took oaths as the governor of the Sabaragamuwa province.

Lalith U Gamage took oaths as the central province governor while Raja Kollure took oaths as the governor of the Uva province.



