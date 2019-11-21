President+acquitted+in+the+DA+Rajapaksa+Museum+case

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 10:41

The three-bench special high court ordered the release of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on charges of misappropriation of state funds during the construction of the D.A. Rajapaksa Museum.

Accordingly, the panel of judges ordered the release of the President's passport which was in the custody of the Court.

President's Counsel Ali Sabri appeared in court today on a motion filed by Sanath Wijewardena, appearing for President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, appearing for the Attorney General, said the Constitution does not allow for a criminal or civil case to be heard pertaining to an executive president.Accordingly, the three-member panel of judges acquitted President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa of this case and ordered the release of the sureties.