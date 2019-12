Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 11:34

When a strange fish came to the Mihiripenna beach in Galle, a large number of people gathered there to see the unique creature.



However, when inquired from NARA, they stated that the fish is believed to be a seal species.



They have further informed the people to refrain from harming the seal since they are harmless and they are also bound to roam around the seas in the island.