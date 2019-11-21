Sajith’s supporters who arrived at sirikotha sent away- Prime minister Ranil leaves Temple Trees

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 12:49

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa who lost the election met with the UNP local government provincial council members and electoral organizers at his election campaign office on Vauxhall Street in Colombo today.

However, Premadasa supporters informed that the event would be held at party headquarters Sirikotha.

However, the UNP Media unit announced that the event at Sirikotha was postponed.

Meanwhile MP Harin Fernando announced early this morning that the event would be held at the Premadasa’s campaign office on Vauxhall Street.

However, a group of party supporters were present at Sirikotha and, MPs Thalatha Athukorala, Chandrani Bandara and Dr Harsha De Silva were also present at Sirikotha at that time.

At the same time, MPs Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Harshana Rajakaruna, Hector Appuhamy, Thushara Indunil, JC Alawathuwala and Ravindra Samaraweera are currently present at the Vauxhall Street office where MP Premadasa is meeting with his supporters.

Meanwhile the Prime minister who gave a farewell speech to the staff of the prime minster’s office and the ministry of national policies and economic affairs left the Temple Trees thereafter.



