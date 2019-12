Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 13:17

Foreign tours of all public servants have been temporarily suspended on the orders of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

President's order has been communicated by Dr. P.B. Jayasundara to all the Secretaries of the Ministries and the Secretaries of the Governors by a letter.It is reported that Secretary to the President has instructed them to inform all government institutions under them regarding this decision.Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration J.J. Ratnasiri told the Hiru news team that he too has received this letter