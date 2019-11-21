Timeline+of+several+trains+on+main+road+changes

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 13:18

Sri Lanka Railways has revised their train timetable with effect from today. The Superintendent of Railways Vajira Polwatte stated that this decision has been taken considering the needs of the passengers and school children.

The train that was traveling from Colombo Fort to Rambukkana at 1.40 pm has been rescheduled to leave at 1.25 pm today.



It will stop at every station. In addition, a new train is scheduled to start from Colombo Fort to Polgahawela at 1.45 pm.

The Superintendent of Railways further stated that at 1.55 pm train with limited stops from Colombo Fort to Veyangoda will stop at all stations.