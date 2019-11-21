Joint+Opposition+party+leaders+meets+Opposition+Leader+Mahinda+++

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 13:54

Joint Opposition party leaders along with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna met with the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa this morning at the official residence of the Leader of the Opposition at Wijerama Mawatha, Colombo.

MP Bandula Gunawardena stated that they were informed about the swearing in of Mahinda Rajapakse as the Prime Minister and the appointment of the cabinet.

Meanwhile, the first Central Committee meeting of the SLFP, after the presidential election will be held at the party headquarters tonight.

The meeting will be chaired by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary select committee on Parliamentary Affairs, consisting of party leaders representing Parliament, has convened under the leadership of Speaker Karu Jayasuriya. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the future affairs of Parliament after the change of the Prime Minister. It will focus specifically on the seating arrangement of parliament, new posts, and the next parliament session.