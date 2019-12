Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 13:16

President Mahinda Rajapaksa swears in as the new Prime Minister (Live)

The ceremony for the swearing of the Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister has commenced. Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa has held the office of Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka twice.

The swearing in ceremony is taking place at the Presidential secretariat and can be viewed live here.