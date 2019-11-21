Former+Prime+Minister+D.M.+Jayaratne+remains+in+parliament+tomorrow

Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 14:21

Sergeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando stated that former prime Minster D M Jayaratne's remains will be placed in the parliament complex from 1 pm to 3 pm tomorrow.



Speaking to the Hiru news team he stated that according to a decision of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, the body will be brought to the Parliament Complex to pay last respects to the Members of Parliament and Parliament staff.

The funeral will take place on Saturday at the Haliyadda Stadium in Doluwa, Gampola with state patronage. Currently his remains are at his house in Doluwa, Gampola.