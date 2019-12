Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 14:22

A letter containing the signatures of 45 UNP MPs has been sent to the Speaker requesting for the appointment of Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader.



Previously a letter was sent to the Speaker requesting the UNP party Leader former Prime Minster to be appointed as the Opposition Leader.



General Secretary of the United National Party MP Akila Viraj Kariyawasam stated that this letter was handed over to the Speaker in Parliament