Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 16:07

Fuel bowser catches fire at Weweldeniya

A fuel tanker has caught fire and has been destroyed in the Weweldeniya area on Colombo-Kandy main road.



The police spokesperson’s office stated that the fire had erupted while petrol was being loaded to a petrol station in Weweldeniya.



The fire has destroyed the fuel bowser and a motorcycle parked nearby. The cause of the fire has not yet been revealed.