Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 19:10

MAHA SANGHA REQUEST TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST MANGALA, RAJITHA, RANJAN AND CHAMPIKA

462

Views

The Maha Sangha reiterated that legal action should be taken immediately, against ministers who have allegations against them including Mangala Samaraweera, Raajitha Senaratne, Ranjan Ramanayake, and Patali Champika Ranawaka.



These views were expressed during several media briefings held across the country.