Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 19:07

TWO UNP CONTENDERS VIE FOR OPPOSITION LEADER POSITION

After the loss of the presidential election, Crises have intensified in the UNP claiming the Opposition Leader position by two factions.



Both Sajith Premadasa and Ranil Wickremesinghe factions have sent letters to the Speaker claiming the Opposition Leader position.



The Speaker’s Office announced that UNP General Secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam sent a letter requesting to appoint Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Opposition Leader while 45 UNP MPs have written to the speaker requesting to appoint Sajith Premadasa as the Opposition Leader.



It is reported that among the signatories are former minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, Rishard Badi udin and UNP former chairman Kabeer Hashim.



Meanwhile, the Tamil Progressive Alliance leader Mano Ganeshan said the party stance would be announced after Ranil Wickremesinghe and Sajith Premadasa sort out the matter.