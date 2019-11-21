Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 19:06

MAHINDA RAJAPAKSA WAS SWORN IN AS THE NEW PRIME MINISTER

Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Sri Lanka at the presidential secretariat this afternoon.



He was sworn in before the President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



His name goes to the political history of this country as the only politician who held the posts of Executive President, prime minister and Opposition Leader twice each.



Former president Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe were also present.



Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakshe in a twitter message.



The tweet further noted that he looks forward to working closely with him to further strengthen fraternal ties between Sri Lanka and India.



In addition, the prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan telephoned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaskhe, to congratulate him on his appointment.



The Pakistani prime minister had also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Pakistan.



Meanwhile, according to the Prime Minister’s office, Gamini Senerath has been appointed as a prime minister’s secretary.