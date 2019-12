Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 20:06

Criminal Investigation Department Director SSP Shani Abeysekara has been transferred to Galle by the National Police Commission.

SSP Abeysekara will now serve as the Personal Assistant of the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Galle District.

The National Police Commission said the transfer was made upon the request of the Acting Inspector General of Police.

SSP W. Thilakaratna is expected to take over as the Director of the CID.