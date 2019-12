Thursday, 21 November 2019 - 21:34

After a disciplinary inquiry the SLFP held it was decided at the party central committee meeting held yesterday to expel MP A.H.M. Fowsi from the SLFP.

SLFP general secretary MP Dayasiri Jayasekera said that the election commission has also been informed of the party decision to abolish his MP post.

The SLFP general secretary said that accordingly he would also lose his seat as an MP.