Friday, 22 November 2019 - 6:46

A fire erupts at a four-storey building along Moratuwa – Angulana Road

A fire has erupted at a four-storey building along Moratuwa – Angulana Road storing chemicals products.

Reports say that the fire that erupted last night persisted till this dawn.

While the fire has spread fast, it has been difficult to douse due to chemicals.

While first the Moratuwa fire brigade unit had gone to the site, subsequently

Dehiwela and Colombo fire brigades had joined the operation.

15 fire engines have been deployed to douse the fire.