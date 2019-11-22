Swearing-in+of+limited+15-member+cabinet+today

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 7:36

The new government’s cabinet is scheduled to take oaths today.

Accordingly the new cabinet will take oaths before president Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning at the presidential secretariat.

Reports say that while the new government will work as a caretaker government till the next general election, its cabinet will have 15 members.

The new cabinet is scheduled to comprise party leaders of the joint opposition and several senior SLFP MPs.

Discussion was held regarding this between SLPP party leaders as well yesterday.