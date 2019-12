Friday, 22 November 2019 - 7:36

An independent committee to investigate Easter attacks - President requests His Eminence the Cardinal to name a representative

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday told Colombo Archbishop Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith that he would appoint an independent committee to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks.

President Rajapaksa called on the Archbishop of Colombo Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith at the official residence of the Archbishop yesterday.