Heavy+showers+in+several+areas

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 10:10

The Department of Meteorology predicts an increase in the rainy conditions during the evening in most parts of the country today.

Therefore, the department predicts that there will be an increase of about 100 millimetres of rain in the Eastern, Northern and Uva provinces and in the Polonnaruwa and Hambantota Districts.



Heavy rain around 75 mm is expected in the Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western Provinces as well as in Galle and Matara districts.



The wind speed could increase up to 70 kmph in the sea areas off Kankesanthurai, Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Hambantota.