Friday, 22 November 2019 - 10:09

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board announced that a 24-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas in Colombo from 9.00am tomorrow due to a Colombo city development project.



The water supply to the Kolonnawa Urban Council area, Moragasmulla, Obeysekerapura, Bandaranaikapura, Rajagiriya, Nawala, Koswatte and Rajagiriya to Nawala Open University will be restricted.