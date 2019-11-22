16 member cabinet is sworn in - Finance Ministry to the Prime Minister - Dinesh Foreign Minister

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 9:42

The swearing in of the 16 member cabinet of the caretaker government was held this morning at the presidential secretariat.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was sworn in as the minister of Finance, Economic affairs, policy development, buddha sasana, cultural, water supply and urban development.

Nimal Siripala de Silva took oaths as the minister of Justice, Human rights and legal reforms.

Arumugan Thondaman was sworn in as the minister of community empowerment and estate infrastructure.

Dinesh Gunawardena foreign relations, skills development, employment and labour relations.

Douglas Devananda fisheries and aquatic resources

Pavithra Wanniarachchi women’s and child affairs, social security and health and indigenous medicine.

Bandula Gunawardena information and communication technology, higher education, technology and innovations.

Janaka Bandara Tennakoon state administration, home affairs, provincial council and local government.

Chamal Rajapaksa Mahaweli, agriculture, irrigation, rural development, internal trade, food security and customer welfare.

Dallas Alahapperuma Education, sports and youth affairs.

Johnston Fernando roads, highways, port and shipping affairs.

Wimal Weerawansa small and medium enterprises development, industries and supply management.

Mahinda Amaraweera minister of public transport management, power and energy.

S.M. Chandrasena environment, wildlife, land and land development.

Ramesh Pathirana plantation industries and export agriculture

Prasanna Ranatunga industrial exports, investment promotion, tourism and aviation.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says that a general election will be held at the first opportunity granted by the constitution.

He was addressing his first Cabinet that was sworn in before him at his office this morning.