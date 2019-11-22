Four persons injured in road accident - Two are critical

Friday, 22 November 2019 - 12:07

Four persons were injured in an accident last night in the Wahamalgollewa area in Medawachchiya, Anuradhapura.



Our correspondent stated that they have been admitted to Medawachchiya and Rambewa local hospitals.



Two of the critically injured victims were admitted to the Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



The accident occurred when a tyre of a private bus traveling from Mullaitivu to Tangalle exploded and the bus veered off the road and toppled as the driver could not control the vehicle.